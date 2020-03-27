ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (SMDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMDD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. 4,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,105. ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.

