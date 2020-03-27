ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (UPRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0566 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA:UPRO traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,656,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,825,315. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $80.87.

