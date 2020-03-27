ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (SCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCC traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,157. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.
ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services Company Profile
