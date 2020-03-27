ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (SCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCC traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,157. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.

Get ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.