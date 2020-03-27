ProShares UltraShort Health Care (RXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

RXD stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. ProShares UltraShort Health Care has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

About ProShares UltraShort Health Care

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

