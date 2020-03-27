ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (DUG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0289 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
Shares of DUG traded up $10.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.60. 3,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,044. ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35.
About ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas
