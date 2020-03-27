ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (DUG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0289 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of DUG traded up $10.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.60. 3,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,044. ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35.

About ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

