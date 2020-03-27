ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (SSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on April 1st

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0118 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of SSG stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.73. 497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

About ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors

