ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0569 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of SDS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.18. 21,597,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,263,667. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

