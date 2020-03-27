Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (GARD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0331 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF stock remained flat at $$22.60 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,412 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

