Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading Down 6%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.66 and last traded at $89.04, 701,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 521,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.68.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 13.28.
In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $425,980.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,163,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,125 shares of company stock worth $5,039,228. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Repligen by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 49,960 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Repligen by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.
