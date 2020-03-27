Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading Down 6%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.66 and last traded at $89.04, 701,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 521,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 13.28.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $425,980.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,163,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,125 shares of company stock worth $5,039,228. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Repligen by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 49,960 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Repligen by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

