Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Facebook by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 438,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.88.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $7.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,546,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,086,205. The company has a market cap of $457.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.00 and its 200-day moving average is $195.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

