Revolve Group (RVLV) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is one of 26 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Revolve Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Revolve Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Revolve Group
|$600.99 million
|$35.67 million
|13.39
|Revolve Group Competitors
|$15.47 billion
|$487.39 million
|16.53
Institutional and Insider Ownership
22.0% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Revolve Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Revolve Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Revolve Group Competitors
|-10.74%
|-19.03%
|-6.99%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Revolve Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Revolve Group
|0
|8
|7
|0
|2.47
|Revolve Group Competitors
|259
|941
|2660
|90
|2.65
Revolve Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.23, suggesting a potential upside of 131.70%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 29.07%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
Revolve Group rivals beat Revolve Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.
