RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 58.83%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.61. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on RiceBran Technologies from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

