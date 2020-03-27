RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA RPAR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,188. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.