Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 6,534 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 128,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HFC. Piper Sandler upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

NYSE:HFC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.49. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

