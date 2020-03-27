Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 30th

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1314 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. 354,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,888. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20.

