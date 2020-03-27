Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0827 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $40.88.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.