Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4183 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $44.89. 23,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,763. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.