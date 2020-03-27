Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 610.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMG stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $125.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

