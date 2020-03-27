Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo Sells 5,000 Shares

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
STX stock remained flat at $$47.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,045. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on STX shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.27.
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.
