Short Interest in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Rises By 46.2%

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the February 27th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHA. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in China Telecom by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in China Telecom in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in China Telecom by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in China Telecom by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Telecom alerts:

Shares of CHA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.40. 106,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. China Telecom has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $57.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA raised shares of China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.