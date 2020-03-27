Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Drops By 62.7%

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the February 27th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 385,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UTF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 44,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,829,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

