Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Increases By 60.9%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,200 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the February 27th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. 1,742,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,343. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Crown has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

