Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Receives $29.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

SFNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,653. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

