Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
SCGLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Societe Generale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Societe Generale from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.
Shares of Societe Generale stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 412,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,321. Societe Generale has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.
About Societe Generale
Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
