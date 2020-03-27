Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Societe Generale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Societe Generale from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Societe Generale stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 412,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,321. Societe Generale has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Societe Generale had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Societe Generale will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

