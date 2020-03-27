Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0286 on Major Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $11,572.35 and approximately $739.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00342602 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00388792 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,992,460 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

