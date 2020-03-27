Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 102,348 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,348 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $25,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,049,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

