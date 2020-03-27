Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.04% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $29,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter worth about $19,579,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $16,168,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,791,000 after buying an additional 289,599 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 480,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after buying an additional 286,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,347,000 after buying an additional 215,503 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,430,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,786,383.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,641 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 488,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,258. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.32. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $71.19.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.