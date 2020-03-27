Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys Shares of 489,941 Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 489,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,084,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,860,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 74,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,090 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBG. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $42.59. 437,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,597. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.50. Hub Group Inc has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

