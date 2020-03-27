Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $27,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in NetEase by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,445,000 after acquiring an additional 898,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,124,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,883,000 after buying an additional 698,417 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in NetEase by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,224,000 after buying an additional 546,851 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NetEase by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after acquiring an additional 220,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,874,000 after acquiring an additional 208,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.46.

NTES traded down $16.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.35. 695,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.59. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $361.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

