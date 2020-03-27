Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $27,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 47,589 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 660,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after buying an additional 288,374 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

