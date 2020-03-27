Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.14% of International Paper worth $25,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IP stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $30.62. 3,750,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,363. International Paper Co has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

