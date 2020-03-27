Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.09% of FirstEnergy worth $24,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

NYSE FE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $38.60. 5,751,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

