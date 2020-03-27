Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $23.73 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.16% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $23,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,591 shares of company stock valued at $198,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.55.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

