Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $24.03 Million Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AON were worth $24,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 173,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $165.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,295. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.