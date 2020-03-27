Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $24.04 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $24,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.95. 3,085,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,469. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.56.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

