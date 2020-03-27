Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $27.06 Million Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.85% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $27,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. grace capital lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.52. 217,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,741. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $148.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average is $118.72.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.71 per share, with a total value of $201,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair cut U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

