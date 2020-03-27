Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $30.56 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 721,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,604 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $30,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 70,967 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,398. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,868,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

