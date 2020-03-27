Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 11,783 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.89% of J & J Snack Foods worth $30,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 218,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 196,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JJSF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

JJSF stock traded down $4.20 on Friday, reaching $114.56. The company had a trading volume of 145,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,187. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $196.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.17 and its 200 day moving average is $178.68. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.30.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

