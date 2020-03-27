Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $24,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,194,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,292,000 after acquiring an additional 444,767 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after acquiring an additional 383,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.89. 2,288,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,521. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

