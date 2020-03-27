Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Zoetis by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Zoetis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS traded down $6.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.77. 2,870,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.20. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. UBS Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

