Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $31,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 748.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 56,738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $1,047,066.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,487.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $199,566.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,945 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

ResMed stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.95. 885,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.81 and a 12 month high of $177.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

