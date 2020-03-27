Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 101,150 Shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101,150 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 3.78% of Heska worth $28,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,042,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heska by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Heska by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of Heska stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 143,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.70 million, a PE ratio of -267.04 and a beta of 1.13. Heska Corp has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heska Corp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

