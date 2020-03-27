Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 10,465 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,465 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra upped their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

AMAT stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.05. 10,620,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,866,686. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

