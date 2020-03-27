Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 155,770 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,770 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.34% of Aspen Technology worth $27,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Aspen Technology by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,688,000 after acquiring an additional 45,507 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 6,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 410,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,734.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33,131 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $95.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,167. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.86.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

