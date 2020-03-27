Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 173,234 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 762,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,234 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $28,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. 233,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $237.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.