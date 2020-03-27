Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 321,459 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 321,459 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.76% of G-III Apparel Group worth $28,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $7.75. 1,526,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $380.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 20,200 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $132,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,168,966.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,227.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

