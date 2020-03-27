Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 36,917 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,273,852 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 36,917 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.09% of HP worth $26,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 1,803.3% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 67,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 63,622 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 15.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 49.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 231,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 76,611 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 867,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. 11,273,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,169,428. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

