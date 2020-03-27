Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 41,199 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,199 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of General Motors worth $28,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $669,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,991,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,077,000 after buying an additional 222,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after buying an additional 3,218,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,350,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $269,034,000 after purchasing an additional 454,441 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,395 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

GM stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 18,205,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,140,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.