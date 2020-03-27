Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 4,741 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.21% of Extra Space Storage worth $28,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $6.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.02. 1,769,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,795. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,656 shares of company stock worth $16,403,452 in the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

