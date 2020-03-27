Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 49,240 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,240 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,794,000 after acquiring an additional 501,020 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,373,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,078,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,112,000 after acquiring an additional 112,181 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.48. 39,695,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,654,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,241 shares of company stock worth $1,844,145. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

